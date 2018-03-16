Poetry reading upcoming at Hayner

TROY — David Petreman will present a poetry reading on March 22, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The program begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Participants are invited to enjoy a cup of tea and hear the poet read from his original works.

Petreman has published poetry in many U.S. and Canadian literary journals. He has also published translations of the work of a number of Chilean poets. In 1991 he won the Writers Exchange Competition sponsored by Poets and Writers for the best poetry manuscript from the state of Ohio and gave a reading at the Poetry Society of America in New York City. He currently teaches Latin American Literature at Wright State University. Dr. Petreman has coordinated 17 years of poetry readings for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The deadline is approaching for Hayner’s annual poetry contest. The Poetry Competition is open to adult and youth, professional, amateur and student poets from Miami and surrounding counties. Complete details are available on the website at TroyHayner.org or can be obtained by calling or visiting the Hayner Center. Deadline for entries is March 26.

The winners of the 2018 Poetry Competition will receive cash awards and will be the presenters at a poetry reading to be held on Thursday, April 19. This reading is a celebration of National Poetry Month.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit the website for details.

