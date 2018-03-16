KHN ‘tops out’ new hospital

Construction workers place the final beam of the Kettering Heath Network’s Troy Hospital in a “topping out” ceremony on March 16.

TROY — Following construction tradition, Kettering Health Network held a “topping off” ceremony to place the final steel beam atop its Troy Hospital location on Friday.

In accordance with long-standing tradition, an American flag and an evergreen tree accompanied the beam, along with signatures of officials and visitors to the ceremony held on the construction site at 600 W. Main St. The evergreen tree is a symbol of good luck and signifies that the building is near completion, according to construction lore.

CEO of the Kettering Health Network Fred Manchur reminded attendees the company’s mission is rooted in three “anchors” — spirituality, family and work. The facility is expected to employ approximately 120 people, according to Terry Burns, executive vice president of Kettering Health Network.

Manchur said their goal with their hospital facility was to make Troy proud and for the hospital to serve as a cornerstone to blend the new with the old in downtown Troy.

“When I drive down to the center court (Public Square) I feel like I’m in Europe. I see some of the buildings and I tell you there’s something about it. But you also need the combination of where we are today. This building is for the future and for today. It’s a building that we will be able to use, change and move as we need to. Technology, pharmaceuticals are coming out in ways we can’t even explain,” Manchur said. “That means what we see today, is going to change tomorrow.”

Manchur said the hospital will have multiple health services tailored to the Troy community and its needs.

City of Troy Mayor Michael Beamish thanked Kettering Health Network for their commitment and investment in the community and said he and the community look forward to its partnership.

“Faith-based philosophy, family atmosphere, strong work ethic and a commitment to our community are positive fits and it fits our Troy mission and our beliefs,” Beamish said.

Other speakers included city of Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, Ed Westmeyer of MainSource Bank and the Troy Development Council and Dr. William Brady, a medical director of emergency centers for the network.

On July 6, Kettering Health Network and local officials broke ground for the Troy Hospital where the former ITW/Hobart Brothers manufacturing facility once stood. The facility is expected to cost approximately $60 million and open in 2019.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Midwest Kettering Health Network employees Cassandra Booher, security, and Carol Enscoe, corporate events, signed the final beam before it was lifted into place at the topping out ceremony Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180316_104110.jpg Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Midwest Kettering Health Network employees Cassandra Booher, security, and Carol Enscoe, corporate events, signed the final beam before it was lifted into place at the topping out ceremony Friday. Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Midwest The final beam of the new new three-story Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy was lifted into place on Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180316_111733.jpg Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Midwest The final beam of the new new three-story Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy was lifted into place on Friday.

Troy facility expected to open in 2019

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com