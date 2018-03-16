Health department gets litter management grant

PIQUA — Last July, the City of Piqua health department was awarded a $10,000 litter management grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to help support community-based litter collection and prevention activities such as the annual Piqua Community Clean-Up Day, which will be held on Saturday, April 28.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support community clean-up projects, litter prevention, and to further enhance the beauty of Piqua,” stated Health and Sanitation Director Amy Welker.

The City will match 10 percent of the grant for a total of $1,000 toward keeping the community clean.

This grant has been used to purchase and stock a mobile community supply and education center in the form of an enclosed trailer. The unit will not only support Community Clean-Up Day, but will also be used in a variety of educational opportunities. The trailer will be used to supply volunteer groups throughout the year on projects requiring litter collection, tools, supplies, and educational information.

It will help kick off the City’s Litter Prevention Campaign. By having this trailer displayed at events, like the Piqua 4th Fest, the community will be able to participate in educational games and gain knowledge from educational materials teaching about litter prevention, recycling, and waste reduction.

Welker added, “Recycling and preventing litter are easy things every citizen can do to show pride in their community. Our new trailer unit will be a great way to offer support and education to the citizens of Piqua.”

The Community Clean-Up Day is designed to bring the community together to remove litter and debris from roadways, parks, and public areas throughout the city. This event has support and volunteers from various local organizations, church groups, and neighborhood associations including Mainstreet Piqua, Piqua Chamber of Commerce, Piqua Rotary Club, Southview Neighborhood Association, North Parks Neighborhood Association, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and many individual residents.

For more information about Community Clean-Up Day, visit piquaoh.org or contact the health department at 778-2060.