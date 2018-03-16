Snap a shot at your favorite Piqua place

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council, City of Piqua, Mainstreet Piqua, and Grow Piqua Now have united to sponsor the My Favorite Place Piqua Photography Competition. This photo competition is a great way to showcase what you love about Piqua, show off your photography skills, and learn more about photography by participating in an optional photo excursion led by Piqua Daily Call photographer Mike Ullery.

The competition will consist of two categories: Amateur and Competitive. You can only enter one category, but there are no restrictions on which category you choose. The rules will vary according to the category entered. For both categories, photos taken on any device will be accepted as long as you can meet the requirements in your category.

The Amateur category has no entry fee. There is a maximum of five photo entries per person, and photos must be a 5”-by-7” image matted to 8”-by-10” with white or black mat. Piqua Arts Council will have these mats for sale at their office for $5 per photo. In this category, all photos entered will release the rights to the photos for advertising purposes by Piqua Arts Council, City of Piqua, Mainstreet Piqua, and Grow Piqua Now.

In the Competitive category there is an entry fee of $10 per photo, a maximum number of five photo entries per person, and all photos are required to be 11”-by-14” images matted to 16“-by-20” with white or black mat. In this category, only the award winners will release the rights to their photos for advertising purposes by Piqua Arts Council, City of Piqua, Mainstreet Piqua, and Grow Piqua Now.

A panel of three expert photographers will serve as jurors and will select the winners of the monetary prizes based on three areas of criteria: Distinct Piqua imagery; summarizes the beauty, livability and unique assets of Piqua; and positively portrays Piqua.

All artwork will be displayed at the Schmidlapp Free School Library, 509 N. Main. St., during Mainstreet Piqua’s Taste of the Art celebration on May 11, when visitors will be able to vote — at a cost of $1 per vote — on the People’s Choice photo.

Four $25 prizes will be awarded for the Amateur category and a minimum of three $150 prizes will be awarded in the Competitive category. The winner of the People’s Choice vote will take home all the money collected from the voting at Taste of the Arts. In addition, the winning artists from both categories will have the option to have their work hung in the Municipal Government Complex for one month after the exhibition.

All work must be submitted online through the Piqua Arts Council website and the framed image must be dropped off at Mainstreet Piqua or Piqua Arts Council by Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m.

For more information please contact the Piqua Arts Council at (937) 773-9630 or by email at info@piquaartscouncil.org.