Lehman gears up for ‘Beauty and the Beast’

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will present their 40th annual all-school musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on March 22, 23, and 24 at the school.

The musical is based on Disney’s 1991 film, the first full-length animated feature to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. With music by Alan Menken, the animated film had all the elements of a Broadway show and Disney brought it to the stage in 1994. It played on Broadway for 12 years.

Lehman Catholic became one of the first area schools to produce “Beauty and the Beast” on stage in 2006. This year’s production is using many of the same costumes Lehman created for its initial production.

Playing the lead role of Belle is junior Sarah Gibson, daughter of Joseph and Sonia Gibson of Tipp City. The Beast is played by junior Conor O’Leary, son of David and Emily O’Leary of Sidney.

Gaston is played by senior Michael Bunker, son of Mike Bunker and Kim Wilson of Sidney. His sidekick, LeFou, is played by freshman Casey Topp, son of Gregg and Angie Topp of Minster.

Mrs. Potts is junior Maddy Wiseman, daughter of Tom and Lori Wiseman of Sidney. Lumiere is Elijah Jock, son the Dan and Melissa Jock of Sidney. Cogsworth is junior Aidan Snyder, son of Jon and Betsy Snyder of Troy. Babette is senior Leah Peoples, daughter of Brian and Catherine Peoples of Troy.

Belle’s father, Maurice, is portrayed by junior Elias Bezy, son of Paul and Bree Bezy of Sidney. The Wardrobe is junior Jacquie Schemmel, daughter of Bill and Alicia Schemmel of New Bremen. Chip is Isabel Flores, a fifth grader at St. Patrick School, and the daughter of Rocio and Ernesto Flores of Troy. Monsieur D’Arque is senior Kameron Lee, son of Kris and Peg Lee of Piqua.

In other roles are Lauren Riley, Caitlin, Swallow, and Clare Schmiesing as the Silly Girls; Maria Schmiesing as the Narrator; Seth Peoples as the Baker; Ryan Gibson as the Bookseller; Alex Vanderhorst as the Young Prince; Alex Gleason as the Beast Fight Double; MacKenzie Bricker, Melanie Brunner, Brooke Perry, and Carianne Rindler as the wolves and other featured players; and Ella Gover as the Enchantress.

Chorus members include Maggie Bezy, Miriam Bezy, Allison Bornhorst, Angela Brunner, Kiera Burns, Mary Deafenbach, Grace Dexter, Sophia Flood, Emily Fogt, Madison Hurley, Kirstyn Lee, Matthew McDonald, Maximillian Schmiesing, Kaija Steward, Aaron Topp, Ellie Westerheide, Brieanna Werling, and Claudia Zugasti.

Production staff for the show includes Bill Zimmerman Jr., director; Ryan Jenkins, musical director; Emily Pax, accompanist and assistant musical director; Libby Jacob, choreographer; Ryan Wendel, house manager; Elaine Schweller-Snyder, production consultant; and Darla Cabe, costumer.

Adult committee heads are Bradly Gravunder, design and painting; Jon Snyder and Kevin Schmiesing, construction; Anne Schmiesing, makeup and cast meals; Melissa Jock, props; Tina Armstrong, refreshments; Jackie Riley, flower sales; and Molly Ritze, cast party. Elaine Schweller-Snyder and Ryan Wendel are handling tickets, program, ushers, and publicity.

Musicians are Emily Pax, piano; Rachel Birman, flute; Natalia Owsiany, clarinet; Jen Hebert, trumpet; Chad Heffelfinger, trombone; Ryan Wendel, bass; Mary Beth Monnier, synthesizer; Elaine Schweller-Snyder, keyboard (oboe); and Ken Monnier, percussion.

The student backstage crew involves Crew Chief Joe Ritze, Theresa Flood, Alvero Barrera, Lily Greene, Caitlin Armstrong, Noah Young, Drew Barhorst, Kyle Wick, Tommy Hamlin, R.J. Bertini, and Hezekiah Bezy.

The March 22 performance begins at 7 p.m.; and March 23 and 24 performances are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating and $8 for general admission (bleachers). Tickets will be available at the door or by calling (937) 498-1161, Ext. 132.

Provided photo Lehman Catholic High School will perform “Beauty and the Beast” March 22-24. Playing the lead role of Belle is junior Sarah Gibson of Tipp City. The Beast is played by junior Conor O’Leary of Sidney. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_Beauty-and-the-Beast.jpg Provided photo Lehman Catholic High School will perform “Beauty and the Beast” March 22-24. Playing the lead role of Belle is junior Sarah Gibson of Tipp City. The Beast is played by junior Conor O’Leary of Sidney. Provided photo Lumiere (Elijah Jock of Sidney) and Cogsworth (Aidan Snyder of Troy) rehearse a scene from Lehman Catholic High School’s upcoming musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_Lumiere-and-Cogsworth.jpg Provided photo Lumiere (Elijah Jock of Sidney) and Cogsworth (Aidan Snyder of Troy) rehearse a scene from Lehman Catholic High School’s upcoming musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”