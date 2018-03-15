Community abuzz over Bee for Literacy

TROY — Members of the community enjoyed casual cuisine and a friendly competition during the 24th annual Corporate Spelling Bee for Literacy, held at Troy Church of the Nazarene on Thursday in Troy.

The bee was sponsored by Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio, Inc.

“We’ve used the Church of the Nazarene every year except for the first couple of years,” said Altrusa Club member Ann Baird. “We originally held it in a hotel, but we suddenly got bigger, thankfully, and we needed more room.”

Ticket holders received access to a catered lunch, and the chance to participate in a silent auction, featuring donated items from local residents and organizations.

All profits from the event will be awarded to local literacy projects. In 2017, the event was able to fund 24 grant requests from area schools and organizations, for a total of $5,396.50 in grants given.

“Our grants will be given out in June at a picnic, and those interested may start submitting applications now,” said Altrusa Club co-chairperson Linda Roth.

Seven teams consisting of three members each participated in the bee. Teams represented Teen Leadership Troy, Miami County Educational Service Center, Lincoln Community Center, Troy High School Interact Club, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and Edison State Community College.

After a warm-up round, each team alternated its three members in the spelling of word, presented by master of ceremonies Alan Kappers of Dungan & LeFevre, LPA, with pronouncement provided by Dr. James Burkhardt, D.O.

Troy-Miami County Public Library was the first casualty, stumbling on the word, “financiers.” Troy-Hayner and Edison State were next, both eliminated by the word, “generalissimo.”

The two youth teams, Interact Club and Leadership Club, fell out shortly after on the spelling of “treacherous.”

It was Lincoln Community Center’s misspelling of “tempestuous” that allowed Miami County ESC to slip through, spelling “tempestuous” and “bilious” for the victory.

The winning team, represented by Bethany Whidden, Rosemary Frey, and Myrna Yoder, confirmed that winning the Bee for Literacy seemed to be a new tradition for their team.

“This is our fourth win in a row,” Whidden stated.

“It’s very fun to win — again!” Yoder exclaimed.

The 25th annual Corporate Spelling Bee is scheduled for March 21, 2019.

Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio, Inc. is a non-profit service organization committed to community service with a focus on the promotion of literacy.

For more information, visit Altrusa of Troy Ohio on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Left to right, Bethany Whidden, Rosemary Frey, and Myrna Yoder from the Miami County Educational Service Center revel in their victory at the 24th annual Bee for Literacy on Thursday.

