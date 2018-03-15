PIQUA — Eight area high school seniors have been named the recipients of Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2018 scholarships. The awards were granted to children of Pioneer members based on applications and interviews.

The eight scholars were selected from a pool of 37 applicants from 21 schools throughout the Pioneer Electric service territory. Winners include: $2,000 — Benjamin Lawson, Bethel; $1,500 — Caitlin Bollheimer, Fort Loramie; $1,000 — James Boezi, Troy; and five $500 winners including Korry Hamlin, Bethel; Owen O’Connor, Cur Non Academy; Rachel Shoemaker, Anna; Mitchell Toth, Emmanuel Christian Academy; Audrey Trick, Tippecanoe.

“Commitment to community is one of Pioneer’s core principles and providing college scholarships to help prepare tomorrow’s leaders is a great way to exemplify that,” said Nanci McMaken, Pioneer’s vice president and chief communications officer. “We are happy to award these scholarships to children of our members.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.