Annual ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose’ returns

PIQUA — The Community Challenge — Puttin’ for a Purpose is a putt-putt tournament set to take place on Thursday, March 22, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall with a start time of 5 p.m. The putt-putt golf course consists of 18 holes, each unique in its own way, designed and built by local businesses and organizations.

Puttin’ for a Purpose is an opportunity for area businesses to showcase their companies and at the same time participate in a community-wide fundraiser for the Piqua Salvation Army.

Entry is not limited to companies; anyone can enter a team. The entry fee of $75 is for a two-person team. For an additional $25, your company‘s logo or name will be displayed at the 18th hole.

All proceeds will support the Piqua Salvation Army’s ongoing programs including the summer feeding program, personal needs pantry and disaster services.

Following the tournament, all teams are invited to join in the 19th hole for refreshments and awards.

There will be public play hours from:

• 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 18

• 4-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 19-21, and Friday, March 23

• Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24

• 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25

The cost is $3 per game.

Lead sponsor for the event is Hartzell Propeller Inc.; community sponsor is Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health; hole-in-one sponsor is French Oil Machinery Company; and 19th hole sponsor is Hemm’s Glass Shops.

To receive a registration form or if you have any questions, contact The Salvation Army at 773-7563 or email Major Jody Kramer at Jody.Kramer@use.salvationarmy.org.