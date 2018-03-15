Arts Council hosting watercolor workshop

PIQUA — International award winning artist, Tim Saternow will be coming to Piqua to teach a four-day watercolor workshop from March 27-30. Hosted by Piqua Arts Council, will be the workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“We’re very fortunate to have Tim joining us in Piqua,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “He’s an outstanding talent and he will bring a different perspective on watercolor painting than we’ve had before for a workshop.”

Saternow is an American painter whose large-scale urban watercolors reveal the fleeting beauty of the gritty streets, industrial buildings, and old warehouses of New York City. Workshop participants should plan on painting mostly architectural paintings, but images can be of farms or cities.

Saternow’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the U.S. and internationally, and appeared in numerous magazines and books, including the Art of Watercolour Magazine, Watercolor Artist, and in numerous editions of the SPLASH series. His work “West 26th Street, High Line” is the Walser S. Greathouse Medal winner in the 2017 American Watercolor Society exhibition and continues to tour the country.

He has also won gold medals and awards from the American Watercolor Society, Hudson Valley Art Association, Allied Artists of America, resident artist grants, and, most recently, at the Qingdao International Watercolor Art Salon, Qingdao, China (and an Emmy Award Nomination for his design work as an art director in television). He is also a board member of The American Watercolor Society.

Cost for the workshop is $350 and includes lunch every day. Registration for the workshop is limited and seats are nearly full. Knepper encourages anyone interested in taking the workshop to register online at Piqua Arts Council’s webpage, www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org, or to call the Arts Council at 773- 9630.

Provided photo Known for his large-scale urban watercolors, artist Tim Saternow will lead a four-day workshop hosted by the Piqua Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27-30 at Apple Tree Gallery. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_saternow.jpg Provided photo Known for his large-scale urban watercolors, artist Tim Saternow will lead a four-day workshop hosted by the Piqua Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27-30 at Apple Tree Gallery.