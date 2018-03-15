Family focuses on four-legged friends

PIQUA — A local family is bringing a new dog grooming business to Main Street in downtown Piqua with the goal of building a family business while helping all types of dogs look their best.

“Me and my daughter are the main groomers,” Roxanne Wintrow, co-owner of Dirty Dog Pet Salon, said.

Roxanne has been grooming dogs for around two and a half years along with her daughter Dawnelle Wintrow. In addition to their business in downtown Piqua, they have also worked with a veterinary clinic in Troy.

Roxanne said that she wanted to be able to create the business for her family, so they decided to open the pet salon together as a family business.

“It’s something they can all learn to do,” Roxanne said.

They also love what they do and getting to work together. “We all love dogs, so it works out good,” Roxanne said.

They are currently working on building up a clientele, and Dawnelle said that business is picking up well. “We really enjoy what we’re doing,” Dawnelle said.

The Dirty Dog Pet Salon is also open to grooming all types of dogs, including those that may seem difficult to work with that other groomers may not want to service.

“We take in a lot of the dogs that other groomers won’t take in,” Dawnelle said.

They work with other family members at Dirty Dog Pet Salon, including Roxanne’s husband, Doug Wintrow, their other daughter, Brittany Wintrow, and their son’s fiancee, Morgan Nolan.

Dirty Dog Pet Salon also offers a selection of pet items, including grooming products and pet outfits.

Dirty Dog Pet Salon, located at 413 N. Main St., fills the space previously occupied by the Rolling Chassis restaurant and a cafe before that. Their space comes with old features of its restaurant past, such as the inclusion of a bar table and stools, but they are making the unique space work with dog displays and a sitting area.

Dirty Dog Salon’s services are currently by appointment. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (937) 541-2114.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Roxanne Wintrow, co-owner of Dirty Dog Pet Salon at 413 N. Main St., works on grooming Abby at her new dog grooming business in downtown Piqua. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_Roxanne-Wintrow-1.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Roxanne Wintrow, co-owner of Dirty Dog Pet Salon at 413 N. Main St., works on grooming Abby at her new dog grooming business in downtown Piqua. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_IMG_3412.jpg

Dirty Dog Pet Salon joins downtown Piqua

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336