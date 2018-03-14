Events on tap at Bradford library

BRADFORD — The Sisters-n-Spirit Book Club meets at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at the Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St. Refreshments are served.

Soon the group will be reading “The Underdogs” by Melissa Fay Greene. The book talks about service dogs, how the dogs are raised and the many ways service dogs help children and adults.

The Bradford Area Senior Citizens get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Refreshments are provided.

On Thursday, March 22, Bradford Public Library’s New Friends of the Library group will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Friends group is currently planning an art show on Thursday, March 29 from 6-8 p.m. Contact president Carolyn Smith at 448-2285 for additional information.