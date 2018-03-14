Sidewalk ADA compliance program to begin

PIQUA — Work will commence the week of March 19, on the City of Piqua’s 2018 Sidewalk ADA Compliance Program. The city has entered into a contract with Grissom Construction, LLC of Covington, Ohio for this project.

The project consists of the installation of concrete curbing, sidewalk, truncated domes as well as catch basin replacements in the following locations:

McKinley Avenue from Mulberry Street to South Street

Grant Street from Cedarbrook Dr to Linden Avenue

Edge Street from Sherwood Dr to McKinley Avenue

South Street from McKinley Avenue to Linden Avenue

Blaine Avenue from Clark Avenue to South Street

Wilson Avenue from Clark Avenue to South Street

New Haven Rd from Falmouth Avenue to Briarcliff Avenue

Cambridge Street from Briarcliff Avenue to Candlewood Blvd

Parking along the streets may be prohibited at times during construction. No Parking signs and/or traffic cones will be posted 24 hours in advance to notify motorists of such restrictions. Motorists are asked to proceed through all construction areas with caution. All work is weather permitting.