ThinkTV launches STEMWorld

DAYTON — ThinkTV has announced the launch of STEM World a new digital platform designed to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The STEM World platform, www.thinktv.org/STEMWorld, is educational and fun, introducing kids of all ages to STEM through games, interactive activities, STEM adventures, local STEM events and award-winning, trusted content from public television producers. The pages also offer tools, resources and information for teachers and parents.

“STEM World brings together the best in PBS STEM resources, such as NOVA and Nature, with our locally-created web series, STEM adventures for families, and a community calendar of events,” said Gloria Skurski, chief education officer.

Visitors to the site will find STEM for Kids, a collection of STEM-related materials from one of the most trusted kids’ brands in the nation – PBS Kids – along with local resources and events. STEM for Teens delivers innovative web series for curious minds, including It’s Okay To Be Smart; Physics Girl, Global Weirding and Gross Science. STEM for Parents provides activities, program information and more from PBS, PBS Parents and ThinkTV. Local and national resources from PBS Learning Media, the Dayton Regional STEM Center, PBS Kids Lab and more will help teachers and students explore STEM in the classroom or at home.

The site is home to three locally produced digital series: Science with Mike, Full STEAM Ahead and STEM Adventures. Science with Mike takes a closer look at the world of chemistry with Sinclair Community College Professor Mike Canestaro. From his laboratory, Mike presents an entertaining and often funny approach to understanding chemistry. Full STEAM Ahead

celebrates the world of science with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) experiments that kids can do at home. Science educator and PBS Digital Innovator Mister C (Kevin Cornell) hosts the series. And the STEM Squad – an inquiring band of local students – takes us on STEM Adventures to local sites, including the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, The National Aviation Hall of Fame, The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and more, inspiring families to go on their own STEM adventures.

STEM World was spearheaded by ThinkTV’s Gregory Schell, who is actively involved with STEM outreach in the greater Dayton area. “Dayton is such a strong STEM community and ThinkTV has access to amazing educational STEM resources through PBS. It just made sense to bring all these resources together in one central location for kids, families and lifelong learners,” said Schell. “And the best part is …. we’re just getting started.”