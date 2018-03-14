Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights of the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Suspected drugs were located in a residence on Harrison Street and turned over to police on March 9 at 10:15 a.m. A male was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident with injuries in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on March 9 at 12:15 p.m. Three people were transported to UVMC by squad. The at-fault driver was cited.

ASSIST CITIZEN: There was a report of a subject that was struck by a vehicle on the 8800 block of North County Road 25-A on March 9 at 2:50 p.m. The incident happened on private property, and no injuries were reported.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer responded to a report of an elderly male who had passed out on the 300 block of West High Street on March 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The male was transported to UVMC without incident

An officer was dispatched to assist a squad with a juvenile who had wrecked his bicycle in the area of Staunton and East Main streets on March 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The juvenile had hit a pot hole and was okay.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer responded to a report of juveniles trespassing on a complainant’s basketball court on the 600 block of South Main Street on March 9 at 7:50 p.m. The juveniles were located and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A caller reported an acquaintance stole $30 cash from him and the key to his hotel room at the Red Carpet Inn on March 9 at 10:30 p.m. The male was located shortly after by the West Milton Police Department and incarcerated on an unrelated warrant. The suspect was charged with theft and served with his charges by the jail. Gage A. Weyant, 19, of West Milton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A male suspect stole batteries from Family Dollar on March 10 at 11 a.m. The batteries were recovered by the employee. The male was located and charged. Darien T. Tipps-Clemons, 18, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A complainant stated males with skateboards regularly ride on his property on the 1300 block of South Street on March 10 at approximately 10:45 a.m. An officer located one of the individuals and warned the subject for trespassing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The back of sweepers at the local car wash Soak N Suds were pried open and trash swept out of cars was stolen on March 10 at 1:50 p.m. The complainant stated the openings were secured with pad locks and some had been broken off.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A female subject attempted to walk past a residence pushing a stroller on the 600 block of South Wayne Street on March 10 at approximately 3:35 p.m. A dog on the porch reportedly tried to attack the stroller. The dog was tied to the porch and unable to reach the female or the stroller. An officer made contact with the landlord and advised them of the issue.