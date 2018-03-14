Seventeen minutes for 17 lives

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua High School students pray and comfort each other as they remember the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shootings on Feb. 14, when 17 people died. An estimated 100 students took part in the 17-minute event. Many prayed as the quiet remembrance took place. A similar event also took place at Piqua Junior High. A number of Piqua City Schools administration staff were on hand at the school. Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said, “This is when our kids are at their finest,” as he talked about their respectful approach to dealing with a “real-world situation.”

Piqua High School students gather in front of the school on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Piqua students joined students across the country in a 17-minute vigil honoring the those who died.