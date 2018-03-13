One injured in State Route 41 crash

TROY — One person sustained minor injuries and State Route 41, west of Troy, was closed following a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

Troy Fire Department units and Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a car into a pole and overturned in the 3500 block of West State Route 41 around 1 p.m. Monday. One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and power lines were reported down.

CareFlight was put on standby as units responded, but the medical helicopter was asked to stand down as medics accessed the single patient who was trapped, but conscious and alert.

Troy firefighters freed the victim who was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of relatively minor injuries.

Dayton Power and Light responded to repair a broken power pole and downed lines, where number of area residents were without power until the lines were cleared and pole replaced.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy firefighters and EMS works to free the victim of a single-vehicle crash from her overturned van in the 3500 block of West State Route 41 on Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_031218mju_crash_tfd_sr41201831214025142.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy firefighters and EMS works to free the victim of a single-vehicle crash from her overturned van in the 3500 block of West State Route 41 on Monday.