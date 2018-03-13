Ohio’s Hospice to honor Vietnam vets

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice is joining with the rest of the nation to recognize Vietnam War veterans on March 29, as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Families who wish to honor and recognize servicemen and women who are veterans of the Vietnam War are invited to submit information to be included at the American PrideSM Veteran Memorial on the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton campus, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton.

The American Pride Veteran Memorial is a moving monument dedicated to American military campaigns ranging from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror. Images from each campaign are included on panels displayed in the monument. Each branch of the service is represented with a flag, and the American flag flies proudly at the center of the display. The memorial includes a computer kiosk featuring pictures and stories about local veterans and their contribution to our country’s history.

By visiting www.OhiosHospice.org/American-Pride, community members can enter their own stories or stories about loved ones, and upload photos of veterans, honoring their lives and service. All stories submitted will be accessible online and on display at the American Pride Veteran Memorial. The stories are searchable by name. Any veteran from throughout Ohio is eligible to be included.

“This Memorial is dedicated to the Veterans we serve through Ohio’s Hospice, but also to every veteran from our community,” says Glenn Costie, Chief of Veterans Services with Ohio’s Hospice. “Our American Pride program is dedicated to assuring a peaceful ending for veterans facing the end-of-life, but our commitment to honoring the service of every veteran in our community is an important part of our mission and our commitment to this community.”