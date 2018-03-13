Overturned semi loses load on I-75

PIQUA — An overturned semi lost its load of grain on I-75 on Tuesday, slowing traffic in both directions between the 82 (US Rt. 36) and 83 (Co. Rd. 25-A).

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a northbound semi lost control of his rig and overturned in the median, spilling a load of grain across the median and into the southbound left lane.

Piqua Fire Department medics and firefighters responded to the crash, along with mutual aide from the Fletcher Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic in both directions was slowed as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene and clean up the spilled grain.

The crash is under investigation by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.