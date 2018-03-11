Main Street welcomes The Mercantile

PIQUA — A new business has opened up shop on Main Street, offering a variety of antiques, home decorations, and unique finds.

“We opened Dec. 1,” said Steve Greggerson, who owns The Mercantile with his wife Mindy. “It’s been really steady. We’ve been really pleased.”

The Mercantile, located on the 400 block of North Main Street, occupies the space where the Baby Bump store was previously located. Greggerson explained that they brought The Mercantile to downtown Piqua because they wanted to have a presence on Main Street.

“We wanted to be a part of it,” Greggerson said.

Prior to opening The Mercantile, Steve and Mindy Greggerson sold antiques and other unique items for about five to six years at flea markets and other businesses in Urbana, Columbus, Springfield, and other areas.

“We figured doing something right here at home would be just as helpful and just as good,” Greggerson said, as he and his wife are longtime residents of Piqua.

The Mercantile offers antiques, vintage items, a few primitive items, collectibles, and a little bit of everything, Greggerson said. The products they sell also shift as they get new items in on a regular basis to replenish their stock.

“We’ve really kept our inventory revolving,” Greggerson said.

The Greggersons also had a booth at Ken-Mar Antiques, which was where they got started in the antiquing business.

“We’ve been longtime appreciators of antiques,” Greggerson said.

Greggerson expressed appreciation for Mainstreet Piqua’s Executive Director Lorna Swisher and city of Piqua Economic Development Director Justin Sommer for their help in getting The Mercantile open and situated in the downtown.

“Lorna’s been a big help, and we appreciate the help from Justin Sommer,” Greggerson said.

The Mercantile is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Greggerson invites visitors to come and look around at what they have at The Mercantile. He said that their goal is for The Mercantile to be a comfortable place for people to browse and shop.

“We just invite people to come in,” Greggerson said. “Browsers are appreciated, and purchasers are really appreciated.”

