Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISTURBANCE: Two subjects were outside Z’s Food and Spirits yelling on March 4 at 1:20 a.m. They were both warned for disorderly conduct.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Second Street for a disturbance complaint on March 4 at noon. A male subject stated his girlfriend was destroying his house.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported her window to her vehicle had been broke out on the 700 block of South Main Street sometime between March 3-4.

A window to a residence on the 1400 block of West Grant Street was busted out sometime over the last week. The damage was reported on March 4. No entry was made into the residence, and nothing appeared to be missing. Unknown suspects.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: A victim stated someone stole his ATV from behind his house on the 300 block of South Wayne Street on March 4 sometime between 2:30-7:20 a.m.

THEFT: A victim stated she had money taken from her purse that was stored in a locked drawer at Heartland of Piqua on March 4 sometime between 9-10:15 a.m.

Three vehicles were broken into outside Planet Fitness on March 4 at around 7 p.m. The suspect got into a vehicle and was last observed traveling southbound on Interstate-75.

A caller reported a theft of wooden skids that occurred on the 400 block of Young Street sometime between March 3-4. Unknown suspects.

A subject reported misplacing his work phone on Miami Street on March 5 at around 11 a.m. Phone records showed that the phone was being used by someone. It was found to have been pawned in Troy. The investigating is pending.

A gray picnic table was reported stolen from Express Care sometime between March 4-6.

There was a report of items missing from a vehicle on the 200 block of Looney Road on March 6 at around 2 p.m. The complainant could not provide what was missing but believed his vehicle had been tampered with.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash with no injuries on the 200 block of Cleveland Street on March 4 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

There was a traffic accident with no injuries on the 100 block of South Sunset Drive on March 6 at 9:10 a.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle traffic accident with no injuries near Burger King on Covington Avenue on March 6 at approximately 3:45 p.m. A subject was cited for driving under suspension and failing to yield.

There was a traffic accident in the area of East Ash and Harrison streets on March 6 at 5:20 p.m There were possible injuries. Subjects refused the squad. The at-fault driver was cited.

TRESPASSING: A complainant stated a male was acting suspicious and has asked for money previously near Cracker Barrel on March 5 at 7 a.m. The male was warned with trespassing.

Speedway on Scott Drive reported a male, who was trespassed, in their store on March 7 at 4:40 a.m. The male was also begging for money from employees. The male was arrested and incarcerated. William B. Bleything, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and fourth-degree misdemeanor panhandling registration in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Two subjects drove into the grass near Edison and got their vehicles stuck, leaving tire marks in the grass and exposing mud on March 5 at 9 a.m. The subjects stated they were playing disc golf and used their vehicles headlights when they lost a disc, resulting in them getting stuck.

GUNSHOTS: Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of South College and Miami streets on March 5 at 9 p.m. Evidence and witness statements were collected from the scene. This investigation is pending.

CONCEALED WEAPON: An officer was dispatched to a report of a male subject refusing to leave his job after being told to at Hobart Brothers on March 6 at 12:20 a.m. While speaking to the male, it was determined that he had a loaded gun and did not have a permit for a concealed weapon. Aaron M. Cox, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon in connection with this incident.