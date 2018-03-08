Hobart Bros. fire contained

PIQUA — A Thursday afternoon fire at Hobart Brothers was quickly contained thanks to a sprinkler system and quick work by firefighters.

A “rec room fire” was reported at the Hobart Brothers business on Industry Park Drive around 2 p.m. Piqua Fire Department responded along with mutual aide from Covington Fire Department and Troy Fire Department.

All employees were evacuated from the building.

Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Jon Stevens said that the fire was in an industrial compressor unit in a mechanical room. Stevens said the sprinkler system kicked in and helped to confine the fire to the immediate area around the compressor unit but a cover over the unit kept the sprinklers from being able to fully extinguish the blaze.

Piqua and Covington firefighters entered the building and were able to get to the flames and finish the job of putting out the flames.

Damage was contained to the mechanical room area, according to Stevens, who estimated the damage at around $70,000.

There were no injuries reported and employees were able to immediately return to work as firefighters cleared the scene approximately 90 minutes after arriving.

Fletcher Fire Department responded as mutual aide and manned the Piqua Fire Station until Piqua units cleared the fire scene.

