Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a traffic crash where the suspect vehicle left the scene on the 400 block of West Water Street on March 2 at approximately 7 a.m.

A vehicle reportedly struck a parked car on the 800 block of West North Street on March 3 at 1:20 a.m. The driver of the suspect vehicle left on foot prior to officer’s arrival. It was later found this vehicle had been stolen from the area of West Water and North College streets.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant advised a vehicle drove through grass and caused ruts and mud on property on the 100 block of Parkridge Place on March 2 at around 10 a.m. There was also an outer storm window damaged in one of the apartments.

A subject reported her car had been keyed on the 200 block of Gordon Street sometime between Feb. 26 and March 2.

A subject reported the roof to Family Dollar had been damaged due to juveniles throwing broken pieces of asphalt from the parking lot onto the roof on March 3 at around 2 p.m. The roof has slices in it and causes the roof to leak. A report was made for insurance purposes.

A garage had two windows broken out on the 400 block of Young Street on March 3 at approximately 6 p.m.

THEFT: A complainant advised someone took a TV from Walmart without paying on March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

There was a report of a male subject stealing a phone charger from Family Dollar on March 2 at 7 p.m. The male subject admitted to stealing socks. Daniel J. Weaver, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a female subject concealing items and attempting to leave Elder Beerman with them on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. Nicole J. Jameson, 35, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. Brittany A. McKee, 29, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools in connection with this incident.

A gun was reported stolen from a locked vehicle on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue overnight between March 2-3.

A subject stated his Fedex package was delivered to someone else in the building at the Bent Tree Apartments on March 3. A subject stated he never received the package. The investigation is pending.

FRAUD: A complainant reported her ex-boyfriend used her credit card without authorization on March 2.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash with no injuries on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on March 3 at 6:15 a.m.

ATTEMPTED BREAKING AND ENTERING: Advance America Cash Advance reported a piece of the building’s wall was damaged from an attempted break-in on March 3 at 4:50 a.m.

BURGLARY: The restaurant Mikado was entered overnight through a hole cut into the roof on March 3 between 4:20-5 a.m. Cash was taken.

LITTERING: A subject in a vehicle threw a glass bottle against a stop sign in the area of South College and Young streets on March 3 at 12:40 p.m. The subject left the area and vehicle was not located. The glass was swept out of the roadway.

TRESPASSING: Walmart requested a male be trespassed from the property on March 3 at 2:40 p.m.

A male subject was refusing to leave Z’s Food and Spirits on March 4 at approximately 1 a.m. Contact was made with the suspect who refused to leave the business after a warning. Branden K. Godfrey, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

Bob Evans advised a male subject that had been previously trespassed from the business was on the property again on March 4 at around 3:15 p.m. William B. Bleything, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.