Commissioners discuss county-owned property

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners met with a surveyor about county-owned property on Children’s Home Road and approved several purchases.

The commissioners met with John Brumbaugh of Brumbaugh Engineering and Surveying.

The property has been divided into three tracts, some of which vary in size from older county documents. Brumbaugh noted that the properties “hadn’t been surveyed in quite a while.”

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said the properties could now be appraised and noted that a decision to sell the tracts has not been made.

The commissioners also approved the Board of Elections’ purchase of BallotSync software at a cost of $2,562 for the period of one year. The cloud-based software will allow different boards of elections to communicate with each other when overlapping candidates or issues appear on different counties’ ballots.

The board also authorized the purchase of two radar units for the sheriff’s office at a cost of $2,790.

The commissioners also approved the funding for a part-time hazardous materials coordinator for the period of one year at a cost of $22,000.

The cities of Piqua, Troy and Tipp City are splitting the cost of the program budget with the county, with Piqua responsible for 35 percent, Troy for 39 percent, and Tipp City and the county each for 13 percent.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.