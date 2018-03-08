Man sentenced for holding woman captive

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was found guilty and sentenced this week after reportedly holding a woman captive and threatening a police officer over the New Year holiday.

Tommy L. Arnett, 32, of Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing, as well as for first-degree misdemeanor assault and third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court.

Piqua police responded to the 100 block of West Ash Street in Piqua on Jan. 4, at approximately 10:30 a.m., initially arresting Arnett on a warrant after a report that a woman had been held captive.

After an investigation, Piqua police found that the victim had been held in the residence since Jan. 1, and had not been able to call for help or leave until Jan. 4, according to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department. The victim also reported that Arnett put her in a chokehold at one point and rubbed her face on the carpet.

During the course of the investigation, Arnett also reportedly threatened a police officer.

An additional charge of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business against Arnett was dismissed.

In other news:

• A local man was sentenced this week after being found guilty of causing the evacuation of the Trojan Court Apartments when he attempted to set himself on fire in November.

Dustin A. Sieber, 21, with previous addresses listed in Troy and Piqua, was sentenced to two years of probation, 26 days in jail, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Sieber was originally charged after pouring gasoline on himself and attempting to light himself on fire on the 400 block of Crescent Drive in Troy on Nov. 16. Troy police officers responded to the scene, where they found two bystanders holding Sieber down. Sieber also told the officers to kill him.

Sieber was found to have smoked “K2 spice,” a synthetic marijuana, prior to pouring gasoline on himself, according to court records.

The Troy Fire Department also responded to the scene, both transporting Sieber to the Upper Valley Medical Center after the incident and ventilating the apartment building due to the strong odor of gasoline.

• Anthony L. Brown, 28, of Troy, was sentenced to two years of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court.

Brown was charged in connection with resisting arrest in the area of Gordon and Young streets on Oct. 27, when he was found to have a warrant out of Montgomery County, according to Piqua police reports. He was also charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and minor misdemeanor drug possession in connection with this incident, and those charges were dismissed.

Brown also received two years of probation for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Timothy R. Cantrell, 34, of Piqua, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in Miami County Municipal Court this week. Cantrell was charged in connection with an incident where a suspect “pulled a gun” on a victim and his son on the 700 block of Gordon Street in Piqua on Feb. 27, according to Piqua police reports.

A preliminary hearing for Cantrell is scheduled for April. 18.

• Devon C. Brown, 18, of Piqua, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor this week. Brown is accused of having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old juvenile in February, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

A pre-trial conference for Brown is scheduled for March 28.

• Darrell E. Alderman, 46, of Troy, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and one count of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass this week. Alderman allegedly threatened to harm a victim, including threatening to shoot the victim with a gun, on March 2 on Markley Road in West Milton, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records.

A pre-trial conference for Alderman is scheduled for April 12.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Lonnie J. Smith, 31, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and a separate charge of fourth-degree-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from fifth-degree felony complicity.

• Megan Grove, 32, of Troy, received two years of probation, 11 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted receiving stolen property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Angel S. Wahl, 44, of Christiansburg, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony.

• Stephen A. Noble, 31, address unknown, received five days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Rickey R. Driskell Jr., 41, of West Milton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Adam M. Ridener, 31, of Fletcher, received 26 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted aggravated menacing, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Ridener reportedly threatened to harm a victim on Feb. 7.

• Cassie N. Dungan, 34, of Greenville, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Ashley L. Konz, 33, of Pleasant Hill, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Robert W. Page, 37, of Huber Heights, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffrey A. Jones, 29, of Troy, received six days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lashawn D. Williams, 26, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Brett A. North, 33, of Ft. Loramie, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of criminal tools, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Anthony M. Thompson, 48, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Rebecca K. Staley, 52, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

