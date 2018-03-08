Edison Stagelight Players to present ‘Robin Hood’

Tickets for the show are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for seniors, available for purchase with cash at the door.

Performances of “Robin Hood” will be held Friday, April 6; Saturday, April 7; Friday, April 13; Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Matinee performances will be held on Sunday, April 8 and Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players (ESP) will present “Robin Hood” by Scott Crain and directed by Emily Beisner. The performances will be held April 6-15 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

This play tells the iconic story of Robin Hood and his Merry Men. As legend states, Robin Hood was a heroic outlaw in English folklore, and along with his Merry Men, robbed from the rich and gave to the poor.

Crain’s adaptation focuses on Robin Hood’s loyalty as a King’s Man to King Richard, The Lionheart. When the King is taken hostage, Robin sets off to pay the ransom while making new friends and enemies along the way.

Beisner is enthusiastic about producing this classic play. “Filled with fact-paced scenes and action-packed fights, this performance will not disappoint,” she said.

Returning to the ESP stage after playing John Proctor in “The Crucible,” Steven Farris, of Sidney, will be portraying the title character. With Ferris in the lead role, Cameron Ford, of Piqua, will be portraying Maid Marian; Matt Cline, of Sidney, will portray the Sheriff of Nottingham; and Sean McSwain, of Jackson Center, will play Little John.

ESP veterans Chris Garner, of Piqua, and Kevin Grogean, of Fletcher, will return to the stage to play Friar Tuck and King Richard, The Lionheart.

“This is a large cast, so I have my work cut out for me,” Beisner said. “Rehearsals have been going very well and I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work I’ve witnessed from the cast.”

“This play can be enjoyed by all walks of life and I hope to see all of you there to support the arts at Edison State Community College,” she added.

For more information about the production, call 778-8600.