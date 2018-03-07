City receives bridge improvement funding

PIQUA — The city of Piqua was recently awarded over $1 million in grant funding to improve two bridges within the city that extend over the Great Miami River.

“We received some good news that we received some additional grants from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission,” City Manager Gary Huff said during the Piqua City Commission meeting Tuesday evening. “As you know, the trail bridge near the power plant is not in very good shape. We received authorization for $995,760 to replace that bridge.” The city is expected to receive that funding in 2020 or 2021.

In May, the commission approved engineering services for the Great Miami River pedestrian bridge behind the former power plant. The engineering agreement is with LJB, Inc. The cost is not to exceed $230,000, which includes $196,421 for the design services, the environmental study and geotechnical investigation, and the development of right-of-way plans as well as a contingency. The construction cost is estimated at $1.9 million.

The city plans to construct the new ADA-compliant bridge for pedestrians over the Great Miami River near Goodrich Giles Park along County Road 25-A, which will provide better access for walkers and cyclists. It will also alleviate commotion behind the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is where the current bridge leads.

The city also received an additional $350,000 to renovate the Ohio-Indiana Trail Bridge, which also crosses the Great Miami River and is located at Lock 9 Park, Huff said.

“We have a lot of work to do to that to remove all of the wood so that we won’t risk any fires anymore and get it down to steel,” Huff said.

The Ohio to Indiana trail bridge project would replace the existing wood decking and vertical rail support system with a new concrete deck and new railing. The city will also be adding handicapped access to that bridge for the west side of that bridge.

“Those are important monies that will help us move those projects along,” Huff said.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

