Nine-year-old facing felony weapon charge

PIQUA — A 9-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after allegedly bringing a pocket knife to school and threatening another student.

The juvenile was recently charged with fifth-degree felony illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in connection with an incident reported at Piqua Central Intermediate School on March 2.

A couple of students at PCIS reported on March 2 that the juvenile suspect had claimed to have a knife at school and had also made a threat to harm another student, according to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department.

This prompted PCIS administration to then search the juvenile suspect’s locker.

“They found a pocket knife in his locker,” Preston said.

The juvenile suspect did not have the pocket knife out when he reportedly threatened the other student. He was sent home from school before being charged.

In other news:

Officers were dispatched to Total Fitness on Country Club Road for an alarm complaint on March 3 at approximately 6 a.m. A witness said an unidentified male triggered the alarm and left before officers arrived, according to Piqua police reports.

Steven D. Butt, 27, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony burglary in connection with this incident.

Butt was arraigned Monday in Miami County Municipal Court on that charge in addition two other additional burglary charges. Preliminary hearings for Butt are scheduled for March 13 and 14.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

