You’re Invited

Fish Fries at St. Mary Church Piqua

PIQUA — Fish fries at St. Mary Church at 503 W. North Street (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua will continue on Friday, March 9, from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, cole slaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are: $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Lenten Soup Suppers planned

PIQUA — Lenten Soup Suppers will be held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. during Lent at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua though March 21. All are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 773-3284 or email at info@stjohnpiqua.org.

Fish fries offered in Covington

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. US Rt. 36, Covington, will be hosting their annual Lenten famous fish fries on Friday, March 9, and March 23 from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carryouts available.

Pancake breakfast planned

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10. The cost is a donation. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.

Easter egg hunts planned

• COVINGTON — On March 24, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the eighth annual community Easter egg hunt. There will be more than 25,000 eggs to hunt this year, and giveaways of more than 25 baskets, 13 bikes of all sizes and six certificates for a free happy meal once a week for a year.

The event is free and open to all children ages 11 years old and under in all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt beginning with the youngest age group first. The event will take place this year at the Covington Community Park at 1 p.m. rain, shine or snow. The hunt will begin at promptly 1:20 p.m., so come early to get in line.

Participants should bring something to collect their eggs in. The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on Main Street. There will be no parking at the park, but transportation to the park will be provided.

For further information, call (937) 573-4284, go to www.fieldsofgrace.org or find the church on Facebook.

• TIPP CITY — Families with children walking up to age 12 are invited to the largest Easter egg hunt in Miami County with more than 50,000 filled eggs, Saturday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S County Rd 25A, Tipp City.

Come and experience the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, through a live drama. Kids also enjoy crafts, games, petting zoo with chicks, donkeys and bunnies as well as a visit from the Easter bunny and snacks, hot chocolate and much more.

Registration for this sixth annual event begins at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the event with the first egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Each hunt zone is broken down into four different age groups: walking-age two, ages three to five, six to eight, and nine to 12. Each hunt zone also includes prize eggs and golden tickets that are redeemable for large prize items.

For more information about this event and other activities taking place at Ginghamsburg Church, visit the website—ginghamsburg.org or call the church at (937) 667-1069.

FOG to show “Passion of the Christ”

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be showing the movie “Passion of the Christ” at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. The movie will be shown in the church sanctuary, located at 326 Troy Pike.

This is open to anyone in the public who would like to attend. For more information, please call (937) 573-4282 or visit www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Community Good Friday service planned

PIQUA —The Piqua Association of Churches is once again organizing an ecumenical community Good Friday service. Clergy and laypeople of the Piqua area will gather together at Westminster Presbyterian Church to join in prayer, hearing the Word of God, and meditating on the Way of the Cross on Friday, March 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There will be a choral anthem “Mercy” by Craig Courtney.

The public is invited to join in the community choir.

A rehearsal for all singers will be held on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at Westminster (325 W Ash Street) in the sanctuary. Enter through the parking lot doors.

They will also gather on Good Friday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service for a final run-through.

Please respond individually or through a representative of your church by March 15 so they can plan choir seating. David Broerman, director of Music at Westminster Presbyterian Church can be contacted at 937-546-1578 (voice or text) or dbroerman@gmail.com.