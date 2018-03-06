Echo Hills to see new golf carts

PIQUA — Patrons at Echo Hills Golf Course will soon be seeing new golf carts after the Piqua City Commission approved leasing 36 new carts during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The lease agreement is with Century Equipment, Inc. & VGM Financial Services at an annual cost of approximately $34,303, with a grand total cost of approximately $137,212.

“Our current carts — which date back to 1995, 2000, and 2006 — have surpassed their useful life and need major expensive maintenance and repairs as well as battery replacements,” Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple said.

Commissioner John Martin asked why the city decided to lease the carts instead of buying them.

“The option to lease is less than the option to buy,” Holtzapple said.

Holtzapple also said that the bid from Century Equipment, Inc. & VGM Financial Services offered the most generous trade-in value of $43,000 for the more than 40 carts that the city will be trading in as part of the deal. The city will also be receiving full-term, four-year warranties on the batteries, chargers, canopy systems, seats, and electrical components for the new carts.

The commission also discussed minor raises to golf cart rental fees, but they did not vote on them. The cart fees will increase by $1 for the fees for rentals for 18 and nine holes, and by $10 for the fees in regard to the 18-hole value coupon and the nine-hole value coupon, according to the proposed ordinance.

This increase is expected to generate between $6,000 to $8,000 annually, according to Holtzapple. Cart fees have not been changed since 2009.

The fees were a part of an emergency ordinance that went before the commission, and Martin asked that the ordinance go to one more reading. Commissioner Kris Lee agreed, saying that he wanted to hear from golfers who frequent the course.

The commission also approved annual street improvements during their meeting.

The commission awarded the 2018 street resurfacing program contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $675,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

This year’s street resurfacing program will focus on the southwest quadrant of the city. City Engineer Amy Havenar said the city tries to follow Vectren’s pipeline replacement when deciding where to do work. The annual resurfacing project will include roadway base repairs and the overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, according to Havenar.

City Manager Gary Huff added that the city’s street department will be completing additional improvements throughout the city separate from the annual street resurfacing program, including work on Garbry, on Garnsey, and in the Shawnee area.

The commission also awarded the annual sidewalk ADA compliance program contract to Grissom Construction, LLC at a cost not to exceed $115,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. This year’s project will include the installation of 39 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at intersections and the replacement of 10 catch basins within the paving limits, according to Havenar.

The sidewalk ADA compliance program is scheduled to be complete by the beginning of June, after which the street resurfacing will begin in mid-June or early July.

The commission also approved the purchases of new vehicles for the Piqua Power System and the Piqua Police Department as part of their vehicle replacement plans.

The power system will get a new 2018 Ford F-450 extended cab truck with a heavy-duty stake platform at a cost of $46,287 from Walt Sweeney Ford, Inc. Power System Director Ed Krieger said that bid from Walt Sweeney Ford was the only bid that met the power system’s specifications for the purchase. The truck will be used for transporting transformers and large materials, Krieger said.

The commission also approved the purchase of three Ford police interceptor utility vehicles for the police department. The purchase will be from Lebanon Ford at a cost not to exceed approximately $90,628. These vehicles will replace 2003 model year Ford Crown Victoria sedans.

Along with that purchase, the commission approved a contract for the purchase, transfer, and installation of police vehicle equipment from KE Rose at a cost of approximately $25,280.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident asked the commission to look over some of their ordinances in regard to code compliance, referencing rental properties and junk vehicles. Another resident also spoke up with complaints about code compliance and junk cars.

Annual street improvements, vehicle replacements OK’d

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

