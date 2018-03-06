Random Acts of Kindness at PHS

Morgan Ford | for the Daily Call

A student, who wishes to remain anonymous, made hearts then place them on the locker of every student at Piqua High School on Tuesday. On each heart was the student’s name and a positive message. PHS staff member Jonathan Shoftstall said, ” Our community should be proud of the kind acts going on her at Piqua HS”

