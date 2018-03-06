Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to an accident with injury in the area of Scott Drive and East Ash Street on Feb. 28 at noon. The at-fault driver admitted that she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her, causing that vehicle to strike another vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of Scott Drive and East Ash Street on Feb. 28 at approximately 1:40 p.m. A driver fell asleep at wheel, rolled forward, and hit a truck’s door. The at-fault driver was cited. The at-fault driver was also submitted for re-certification. Photos were taken at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident with no injuries in reference to a vehicle striking a parked car on the 700 block of South Main Street on March 1 at 3:35 a.m.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries on the 300 block of Spring Street on March 1 at 11:45 a.m. A semi truck backed into a vehicle who was traveling on the roadway. The at-fault driver cited. Photos taken at the scene.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a report of someone calling and pretending to be with Medicare on Feb. 28.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A female subject broke out a window to an ex-boyfriend’s residence on the 800 block of South Street on Feb. 28 at approximately 1:15 p.m. The female was found to be under the influence of narcotics. She was taken into custody and charged with criminal damaging.

HIT SKIP: A vehicle struck another vehicle in a parking lot several times and then left the scene at the Piqua Junior High School on Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited. Photos taken of both vehicles.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: A caller advised a vehicle was stolen from behind a mechanic’s garage on the 1300 block of Garbry Road sometime between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers responded to an assist squad call at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Feb. 28 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Upon officer’s arrival, a male was found to have overdosed. The male was given Narcan and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Officers responded to a report of a male who possibly overdosed on heroin on the 200 block of West High Street on Feb. 28 at approximately 11:45 p.m. The male was transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire Department.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of subjects looking in the windows of a vacant house on the 700 block of South Main Street on Feb. 28 at approximately 9:50 p.m. Subjects were gone on officer arrival. House was secure.

ASSIST CITIZEN: While on patrol, an officer found the railroad crossing arms were malfunctioning at the Garbry Road crossing and requested CSX be notified and advised on March 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two females got into a verbal argument over dogs where one female allegedly slapped the other on the 500 block of Blaine Avenue on March 1 at 6:20 a.m.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary at an apartment at the Sandlewood Apartments on Kienle Drive on March 1 at 3:40 p.m. A small amount of damage was found to the front door. After speaking with the complainant and a neighbor, there are no suspects at this time. Entry into the residence was not made.

THEFT: There was a report of several items being stolen from Walmart on March 1 at 4:25 p.m. The investigation is pending.