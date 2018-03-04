Golf course cart fees up for discussion

PIQUA — Echo Hills Golf Course will be on Tuesday’s Piqua City Commission meeting agenda, as the commission will consider raises to golf cart rental fees in addition to leasing new golf carts for the public golf course.

The raises to the golf cart fees will be minimal, according to the proposed ordinance. The cart fees will increase by $1 for the fees for rentals for 18 and nine holes, and by $10 for the fees in regard to the 18-hole value coupon and the nine-hole value coupon.

According to the staff report, this increase is expected to generate between $6,000 to $8,000 annually. Cart fees have not been changed since 2009.

Following that ordinance, the commission will be voting on a resolution to lease 36 new golf carts to replace old carts. The lease agreement is with Century Equipment, Inc. & VGM Financial Services at an annual cost of approximately $34,303 with a grand total cost of approximately $137,212. These new carts will be replacing carts from 1995, 2000, and 2006.

Annual street improvements will also be coming before the commission.

The commission will vote on awarding the 2018 street resurfacing program contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $675,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The streets in this year’s paving program include:

• McKinley Avenue from Covington Avenue to Manier Avenue

• Grant Street from Sunset Drive to Linden Avenue

• Edge Street from Beverly Drive to McKinley Avenue

• Sherwood Drive from Margene Drive to Edge Street

• Harney Drive from Margene Drive to Edge Street

• South Street from McKinley Avenue to Linden Avenue

• Wilson Avenue from Clark Avenue to South Street

• Blaine Avenue from Clark Avenue to South Street

• New Haven Road from Amherst Avenue to Briarcliff Avenue

• Briarcliff Avenue from New Haven Road to Amherst Avenue

• Cambridge Street from Briarcliff Avenue to Candlewood Boulevard

• Williams Place from Cambridge Street to Candlewood Boulevard

• Woodbridge Court from New Haven Road to cul-de-sac

• Falmouth Avenue from New Haven Road to Amherst Avenue

The annual resurfacing project will include roadway base repairs and the overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface, according to the staff report.

The commission will also vote on awarding the annual sidewalk ADA compliance program contract to Grissom Construction, LLC at a cost not to exceed $115,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. This year’s project will include the installation of 39 ADA-compliant handicapped ramps at intersections and the replacement of 10 catch basins within the paving limits, according to the staff report.

The commission will also be considering other annual purchases, including new vehicles for the Piqua Power System and the Piqua Police Department as part of their vehicle replacement plans.

The commission will vote on the purchase of a new 2018 Ford F-450 extended cab truck with a heavy-duty stake platform at a cost of $46,287 from Walt Sweeney Ford, Inc. for the power system as part of their vehicle replacement plan. The staff report notes that the purchase is about $6,000 over budget, but they will be utilizing funds saved from their recent transformer purchase — which was $6,622 below budget— to pay for the difference.

The commission will also consider the purchase of three Ford police interceptor utility vehicles for the police department as part of their vehicle replacement program. The purchase will be from Lebanon Ford at a cost not to exceed approximately $90,628. These vehicles will replace 2003 model year vehicles.

Along with that purchase, the commission will also vote on a contract for the purchase, transfer, and installation of police vehicle equipment from KE Rose at a cost of approximately $25,280.

This commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

