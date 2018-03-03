Posted on by

Thin Mints, get your Thin Mints!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Taylor Beaschler of Pleasant Hill sells Girl Scout cookies in downtown Piqua on Saturday afternoon. The seven-year-old is a member of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Troop 35121. She has earned a Merit Badge for selling cookies and was downtown with her parents Beth and Billy working on another.


Taylor Beaschler of Pleasant Hill sells Girl Scout cookies in downtown Piqua on Saturday afternoon. The seven-year-old is a member of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Troop 35121. She has earned a Merit Badge for selling cookies and was downtown with her parents Beth and Billy working on another.

