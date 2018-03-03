Thin Mints, get your Thin Mints!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Taylor Beaschler of Pleasant Hill sells Girl Scout cookies in downtown Piqua on Saturday afternoon. The seven-year-old is a member of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Troop 35121. She has earned a Merit Badge for selling cookies and was downtown with her parents Beth and Billy working on another.
