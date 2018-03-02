Posted on by

Take me out to the ballgame!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Edison State Community College baseball field and team are seen in a sunglasses reflection from the home dugout. The “Boys of Summer” are back in action as the Edison Chargers opened their season with a double-header on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

