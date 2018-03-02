Local students to attend leadership conference

SIDNEY ― Every year, each high school in the United States may choose at least one sophomore to represent them at their state’s Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference. This year, Christian Academy School’s HOBY Ambassadors are Alyssa Pepiot and Emma Michael.

Pepiot and Michael were selected for this honor based on papers submitted answering questions pertaining to their leadership skills and why they would appreciate the opportunity to attend HOBY. They will attend the HOBY Conference from June 28 to July 1, at Antioch College, where they will participate in seminars and meet with leaders to discuss present and future issues in the fields of education, government, etc.

This year’s theme is “Setting the Stage.” By engaging in everything that the seminar has to offer, the ambassadors will be “setting the stage” for the rest of their lives. They are being sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club.

Pepiot is the daughter of Jeff and Melanie Pepiot of Piqua and Michael is the daughter of Ted and Janay Michael of Sidney.