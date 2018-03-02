Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: Officers were dispatched to a hit skip accident in reference to a Silver Chevrolet Silverado hitting two parked cars and fleeing the scene prior to officer arrival on the 1800 block of West Parkway Drive on Feb. 25 at 1 a.m.

There was a report of a hit skip crash involving a parked car on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Feb. 26 at 1:50 p.m. The suspect car/driver left the scene without leaving contact information. No information was known on the suspect vehicle or driver.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Female subjects got into an altercation outside of Z’s Food and Spirits on Feb. 25 at approximately 2:20 a.m. There were conflicting stories about how it started. Both female subjects were warned for disorderly conduct and left the area.

A complainant advised her boyfriend took her money and keys at the Comfort Inn on Feb. 27 at 6:15 a.m. The complainant was highly intoxicated and was told to call back if she needed to file a report when she was sober. Both the complainant and the boyfriend were warned for disorderly conduct.

A complainant advised she needed a person trespassed from a Comfort Inn hotel room on Feb. 27 at 7:30 a.m. The subject left the hotel and was warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle drove off the side of the roadway and got stuck in the ditch in the area of North County Road 25-A and Tomahawk Trail on Feb. 25 at noon. The vehicle had disabling damage. The driver was cited.

Officers responded to a traffic accident with no injuries on Williams Place on Feb. 25 at 4:10 p.m. Upon completing the traffic investigation, the at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a traffic crash on the 1200 block of East Ash Street on Feb. 26 on approximately 2:40 p.m. A driver was cited for failure to yield.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries on the 600 block of Covington Avenue on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

A Chevy pick-up rear-ended a white Dodge Charger in the area of Indian Trails and Looney Road on Feb. 27 at 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported or observed, and there was minor damage.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was dispatched on a report of a female subject who had fallen and could not get up on Wood Street on Feb. 25 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Dispatch did not know if the female was conscious or not. The female was located and needed a lift assist. The house was found to be in deplorable living conditions, and it appeared the subject needed help taking care of herself. The investigation is pending.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of medication and change from an unlocked car on West Greene Street on Feb. 26 at 6:20 a.m.

A female subject reported a male subject walked out of Elder Beerman without paying for items on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

An officer responded to a call referencing the theft of items from the Piqua Public Library on Feb. 26 at 4:15 p.m. It was unknown when the theft occurred, and no potential suspects were given.

Loss prevention had a female subject detained for shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 26 at 6:15 p.m. Arlene M. Estes, 46, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was another report of a theft at Walmart on Feb. 26 at approximately 8:40 p.m. Barabara J. Bothast, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Emmanual E. Mashall, 32, of Dayton, was incarcerated on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with law enforcement and first-degree misdemeanor assault on Feb. 27.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a window reported to be broken at Riverside Doors and Hardware on Feb. 27. The damage reportedly occurred sometime between Feb. 23-27.