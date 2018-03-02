Winans employee attends Chocolate Boot Camp™

PIQUA — Kristin Gambill from Winans Chocolates + Coffees recently graduated from Retail Confectioners International’s Chocolate Boot Camp®. The course was held Feb. 18-21 at Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Chocolate Boot Camp is hosted by Retail Confectioners International, a trade association serving the confectionery industry. The course was taught by four confectionery and chocolate experts who have more than 125 years combined industry experience. Students learned a variety of skills important for working with chocolate, such as how to select chocolate for different applications, depositing techniques, and critical sensory evaluation.

The four-day course combined lecture and hands-on lab sessions so that students could apply what they were learning. They learned about the science of tempering, or melting, chocolate in the lecture part. They were then able to see and be involved in the process through the lab sessions. Kristin Gambill from Winans won the Truffle-Off competition at Chocolate Boot Camp.

Besides the academic part, students were able to build relationships and learn from each other.

Laurie Winans Reiser expressed excitement about Kristin’s employment at Winans, “Kristin is one of the newer members of our chocolate confections team. She was doing so well in her position that we sent her to this training earlier in her tenure than we normally would have.

“She has shown a lot of natural skill and we were happy she could take that to the next level in this class. She has a strong team of mentors in Dane Vagedas and Liz Ramirez, both long-term Winans employees. Kristin has been an excellent addition to our current Winans factory team and we look forward to her continued growth with the company.”

For information on Winans Chocolates + Coffees’ products and location, visit winanschocolatesandcoffees.com. For information on more events and courses offered by Retail Confectioners International, visit retailconfectioners.org.