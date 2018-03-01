Commissioners approve purchases, projects

MIAMI COUNTY — At their regular meeting Thursday afternoon, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and projects.

The board voted to purchase new anti-spam licensing for the county. Symantec AntiSpam will enable scanning and blocking of spam, phishing and other types of unwanted emails from being delivered, IT Director Matt Watkins said.

According to Watkins, this new licensing replaces the last of the Kaspersky antivirus the county previously used. The county dropped Kaspersky last September after the federal government discontinued all of its contracts with Kaspersky Lab.

The commissioners also accepted a proposal for engineering services from LJB Inc. of Dayton for the repair of the Transfer Station tipping floor. The engineering design work is not to exceed $11,700. The floor is in need of replacement and repair in some areas due to deterioration of the concrete.

The board also authorized contract negotiations with Upward Brand Interactions for the Department of Development’s website design, development and strategic marketing services. The department received 21 proposals and conducted several rounds of interviews.

Department of Development Director Richard Osgood said Upward Brand, with offices in Dayton, combines national exposure with local presence and has great familiarity with the Dayton region.

In other business, the board approved the replacement of the Mill Road Bridge in Elizabeth Township and opened the project up for bids.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of a new HP notebook computer for the Sanitary Engineering Department at a cost of $1,005 from MNJ Technologies, as well as 500 lanyards and 500 clip-on badge reels from CoriGraphics of Troy at a cost of $1,325.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com