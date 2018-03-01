Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

THEFT: A red trailer was reported stolen on Miami Street on Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m. The reporting subject said this was the second time the trailer has been stolen.

Mail was reported stolen from a mail box on the 400 block of West Water Street overnight sometime between Feb. 22-23.

FRAUD: A caller advised that several fraudulent charges were made on her bank card on Feb. 23 at 11:20 a.m. The investigation is pending.

A victim sent gift cards and cash to subjects online who promised her a cash reward on Cedarbrook Drive on Feb. 23.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of a drug offense at the high school on Feb. 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m. A male juvenile, 16, was charged with trafficking.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject was upset that someone parked where he usually parked so he got into his vehicle and allegedly pushed the other vehicle out of his parking space on Broadway Street on Feb. 23 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The truck was damaged. The investigation is pending. Chad L. Otis, 20, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

A complainant stated three to four juvenile boys threw rocks at her vehicle in the area of Johnston and South Main streets on Feb. 24 at 3:50 p.m. The complainant did not have a description of the juveniles involved.

WARRANT: Trevor M. Newbauer, 44, of Greenville, was picked up on a warrant for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor passing bad checks on Feb. 23. Newbauer was charged in connection with incidents on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

Blake E. Nickel, 26, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 24.

Angela J. Brown, 36, of Dayton, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 24. Brown was charged in connection with an incident on May 14.

A female who had a warrant was located in the backyard of a house on Haverhill Drive on Feb. 25 at approximately 11:50 p.m. The occupant of the house had a protection order against the suspect. She was arrested and charged.

HIT SKIP: A vehicle struck another vehicle, and the first driver reportedly gave the other driver a faulty name and number on the 700 block of North Downing Street on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The reporting party did not get any identifying information. The reporting party stated he told the subject he could leave because the subject had to get to work.

Officers responded to the report of a hit skip accident in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets on Feb. 24 at 1 a.m. The vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested and charged with failing to maintain physical control. Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a vehicle in connection with this incident.

A vehicle was sideswiped on the 600 block of Boone Street on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a traffic accident with no injuries in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on Feb. 23 at approximately 5:15 p.m. An officer spoke with both drivers, and the at-fault driver admitted he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. A driver was cited.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A juvenile trespassed onto a property on the 900 block of West Statler Road on Feb. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The juvenile drove through a yard to go mudding in his truck. The truck got stuck, and the owner of the property called 911. The owner requested charges to be filed due to the damage to the yard and trespassing on the property. The juvenile’s parents responded, and the truck was towed out of the yard. A male juvenile, 17, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

TRAFFIC STOP: While on patrol in the area of Severs Drive, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for the driver matching the description to the registered owner who had an active warrant on Feb. 24 at approximately 9:20 p.m. The driver failed to stop, so a brief pursuit was initiated. Moments later, the vehicle came to a stop, and the driver was apprehended and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Pages L. Smith, 47, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with law enforcement and a minor misdemeanor stop sign violation in connection with this incident.