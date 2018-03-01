One in custody following Party Store incident

PIQUA — A Toledo man is in custody following a Thursday morning incident at the Special Occasions Party Supply Store on Looney Road.

A store employee called Miami County 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report two black males inside the store. One was allegedly attempting to distract the employee while the other was working his way behind the counter. The employee believed that the suspect was attempting to steal her purse, but felt that they may also attempt a robbery.

The men fled the store and were quickly stopped by Piqua police on East Ash Street at I-75.

As officers investigated, it was determined that both men are out of Toledo, neither had a driver’s license, and that one of the men, Davon W. Tapp, 47, had multiple arrest warrants.

He was immediately taken into custody on the warrants.

Chief Bruce Jamison the investigation is ongoing and local charges against one, or both, men are pending.

