Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FOUND: A purple and pink Huffy bike was found on the 400 block of North Sunset Drive on Feb. 21.

MENACING: A subject reported a customer was harassing her at Ace Hardware on Feb. 21 at 2:10 p.m. Business asked that the customer be contacted and trespassed.

THEFT: A male subject reported money being stolen from his hotel room at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Feb. 21 at 2:40 p.m.

A complainant advised two handguns and a DVD player were missing from his residence on the 200 block of East Water Street on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

A caller reported on Feb. 22 that she paid a subject to enroll her son into a rehabilitation facility. The subject never enrolled her son into the facility.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject who possible used an unknown substance and was acting disorderly on the 300 block of Caldwell Street on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Upon arrival, drug paraphernalia was found. The case is awaiting lab results.

An officer responded to a call referencing a male and female subject verbally arguing in the parking lot of the Piqua Public Library on Feb. 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Subjects were located and advised to go their own ways.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to a call referencing a suspicious male subject looking into cars and possibly breaking into them on Adams Street on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. Upon arrival, subject could not be located.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject was reportedly sending his neighbors harassing text messages on Sherry Drive on Feb. 21. The male subject was warned for telephone harassment.

WARRANT: Raya C. Mosier, 26, of Millersport, was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on Feb. 22. Mosier was charged in connection with a report of an unknown person knocking on the door of a residence on Amherst Avenue and a vehicle parked in the driveway on Jan. 26 at approximately 2 a.m. The vehicle was located and found to have been reported stolen. A female subject was located wandering in the area and advised she had the car.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant reported that a known subject had damaged a home on Clark Avenue on Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. The complainant wanted the suspect to be warned for trespassing and telecommunication harassment. The female suspect was warned.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The landlord of a property on the 500 block of Park Avenue reported an unknown truck was parked in the rear yard and had caused ruts in the grass on Feb. 22 at 1:15 p.m.