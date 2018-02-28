You’re Invited

Fish Fries at St. Mary Church Piqua

PIQUA — Fish fries at St. Mary Church at 503 W. North Street (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua will continue on Friday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, cole slaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are: $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Lenten Soup Suppers planned

PIQUA — Lenten Soup Suppers will be held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. during Lent at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua though March 21. All are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 773-3284 or email at info@stjohnpiqua.org.

2018 FBCTroy Sportsman Banquet

TROY — First Baptist Church in Troy, 53 S Norwich Rd., will be holding a community outreach event for the whole family.

The 2018 FBC Troy Sportsman Banquet will be held on March 2. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will go until 10 p.m.

Their guest speaker will be Mark Moore, director of F.O.C.U.S. Ministries.

Workshops start at 4:30 p.m., the dinner will be at 6 p.m, and the speaker starts at 7:30 p.m.

They will have door prizes and gifts for all.

There is child care for the little ones. Tickets are available at the church office and at the door. Call 937-339-3602 for more information.

Public invited to hear guest speaker, visit vendor’s market

PIQUA — Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive, will host the Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter on Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Their guest speaker will be Dr. Kim Lyons from Alternatives in Medicine in Greenville, and his topic will be “What do we do when medicines fail…”

The vendor’s market will open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Fish fries offered in Covington

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. US Rt. 36, Covington, will be hosting their annual Lenten famous fish fries on Friday, March 9, and March 23 from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carryouts available.

Ladies retreat planned

COVINGTON — Stillwater Community Church will hold its 2018 Ladies Retreat on March 10 at Newton High School.

The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and end at 3 p.m. The theme is “All I’s On You” and the speaker is Melody Mitchell, a youth supervisor to inner city high schools in Dayton with at-risk youth, a Bible teacher and director of Disaster relief in her church, and a representative for Voice Of The Martyrs.

For more information call: 216-4481 or Facebook: Stillwater Community Church.

Community Good Friday service planned

PIQUA —The Piqua Association of Churches is once again organizing an ecumenical community Good Friday service. Clergy and laypeople of the Piqua area will gather together at Westminster Presbyterian Church to join in prayer, hearing the Word of God, and meditating on the Way of the Cross on Friday, March 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There will be a choral anthem “Mercy” by Craig Courtney.

The public is invited to join in the community choir.

A rehearsal for all singers will be held on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at Westminster (325 W Ash Street) in the sanctuary. Enter through the parking lot doors.

They will also gather on Good Friday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service for a final run-through.

Please respond individually or through a representative of your church by March 15 so they can plan choir seating. David Broerman, director of Music at Westminster Presbyterian Church can be contacted at 937-546-1578 (voice or text) or dbroerman@gmail.com.