Local student wins at state level of test

PIQUA — Aly Baughman, a junior at Christian Academy and daughter of Robert and Kristina Baughman of Piqua, was state winner of the American Legion’s Americanism and Government test.

Earlier this school year, 10 to 12th graders at Christian Academy, along with over 65,000 other Ohio students took the Americanism and Government Test. This is a statewide, civics-based program sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, that encourages students to learn about our country’s national, state, and local governments.

The test is made up of 50 true/false, multiple choice, and fill-in-the-blank questions. Also, a 300-word essay is utilized in various judging levels as a tie-breaker. Through several judging levels in the state of Ohio to select post, county, and district winners, the initial field is narrowed to 84 district winners. From the field of 84 district winners, the state judging committee selects 18 winners with three males and three females from each grade level.

State winners are awarded cash prize money and a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., with veterans from Ohio.

The Americanism and Government test program is unique to the national American Legion organization, as only two other states, Indiana and Wisconsin, have versions of the program, but neither is the size or scope of the Ohio program.

