Foundation launches scholarship campaign

MIAMI COUNTY — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College will launch the second annual Illuminate the Future community campaign to support student scholarship opportunities beginning March 5.

It is through campaigns such as this that many Edison State students are afforded the opportunity to further their education and, ultimately, secure a rewarding career without the financial burden typically associated with a college education.

“Amid the smiles, hugs, and tears witnessed at an Edison State graduation ceremony, you will hear the voices of gratitude for the financial help that came during a student’s most difficult hour and understand how that assistance solved a financial need and provided a spark which made the difference between dropping out or continuing,” Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said.

This year alone, The Edison Foundation has granted over $40,000 in scholarships to Edison State Community College students from Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby counties.

“The goal of the Foundation Board is to organize and update our Foundation operations,” added Stan Evans, chairman of The Edison Foundation. “We are very proud to say we are doing that and are committed to assisting as many deserving students as possible through our scholarship donations of more than $1,000,000. We can only do this with the support of many donors to which we are extremely grateful.”

The mission of The Edison Foundation is to assist Edison State Community College in meeting its educational and community service goals. The Foundation shall accomplish this through the identification, cultivation, and solicitation of corporate foundation and individual donors, and by communicating the goals and needs of the College to the communities of Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties.

To learn more about giving to The Edison Foundation’s Illuminate the Future Campaign, visit www.edisonohio.edu/community. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.