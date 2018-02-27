“Stoked” for training

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and members of Shift 2 prepare to lower Rescue Brian, a training dummy, into the depths of the former Piqua Atomic Power Plant during a training exercise on Tuesday. The training keeps team members prepared for callout to real emergencies, allows the integration of new members into the team, and gives members time to acquire skills with new equipment.
