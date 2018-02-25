Lehman holds annual science fair

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School held its annual Science Fair on Feb. 7, in the Geise Family Gymnasium. Students submitted 60 projects for judging. Seventeen students received superior ratings, qualifying them to participate in district competition. Students must earn at least 36 out of a possible 40 points to receive a superior rating.

Senior Abby Jones was the only student to receive the highest rating of 40 points for her project: The effects of isoflavones on the inhibitory effects of nitrogen on soybeans. The students listed below also received superior ratings.

Freshmen:

• Lisa Adams – The effects of essential oils on plants.

• Ryan Gibson – What liquid causes red edge peperonia to grow the quickest?

• Cari Ann Rindler – Acid rain and how it affects different types of grasses.

• Max Schmiesing – What amount of sugar produces the largest kombucha SCOBY?

Sophomores:

• Abby Schutt – Killing e coli with bleach.

• Heidi Schutt – Does cooking decrease vitamin levels?

• Tyler Sollmann – Effects of different sediment on plant growth.

Juniors:

• Ann Pannapara – The effects of isoflavones on the inhibitory effects of nitrogen on soybeans.

• Jacquelyn Schemmel – Increasing the germination rate of soybeans.

Seniors:

• Melanie Brunner – The effect of denaturation on lactose function.

• Ryan Goettemoeller – The combustion of different fuels in a cannon.

• Abby Jones – The effects of isoflavones on the inhibitory effects of nitrogen on soybeans.

• Tyler Lachey – Which type of caulk is the best adhesive?

• Maddy McFarland – The remediation of radish plant growth settings.

• Alanna O’Leary – The best detergent for DNA extraction.

• Clare Schmiesing – Which oil holds heat and cold the longest?

Lehman Catholic students receiving the Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in Student Research:

• Advanced Materials: Tyler Lachey – Which type of chalk is the best adhesive?

• Agriculture & Food Technology: Abby Jones – The effects of isoflavones on the inhibitory effects of nitrogen on soybeans.

• Environmental Sciences: Skye Shi – The effects of estrogen on plant fertility.

The Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in Student Research stresses STEM Education, which is both the mastery and integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focuses, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking, and problem solving.

All students who participated in the Science Fair received certificates from the Ohio Academy of Science.

This year’s judges included: Ruth Bake, John Biggs with Emerson Climate Technology, Gary Bonifas, Judy Briggs, Joe Bundy with Hobart Brothers Inc., Dr. Shambhunath Choudhary with Charles River Laboratories, Ann Comer, Ed Cubik, Mary Cubick, Mike Decker with DuBois Chemicals Inc., Jacob Groshek with Emerson Climate Technology, Bill Hayes, Hal Heiner, Jim Hemm with Dare Electronics Inc., Doug Hemsworth with Sponseller Group Inc., Jeff Hoying with Emerson Climate Technology, Libby Jacob, Russell Kill with Holy Rosary School, Pankaj Kumar with Charles River Laboratories, Nikhil Lakhkar with Emerson Climate Technology, Brent Lange with General Motors, Brian Latham, Dr. Robert McDevitt with Shelby County Surgical Associates, Ken Monnier with Emerson Climate Technology, Dennis Pax with Emerson Climate Technology, Aaron Sargeant with Charles River Laboratories, Dr. William Schemmel with Ohio Vision LLC, Dr. Greg Schmiesing with Flinn Veterinary Clinic, Harold Schmiesing, Doug Smith with French Oil Mill Machinery, Betsy Snyder, Jon Snyder with ITW Hobart Brothers, Robyn Sprock with St. Patrick School, Gwen Stiver with Holy Angels Catholic School, Dr. Jeff Van Treese, Jenny Weber, Dr. Paul Weber, Steve Wenning with Emerson Climate Technology, Kim Wenning with Emerson Climate Technology, Dr. John Wilding with Ohio Vision LLC and Dr. Timothy Woodward with Tri-County Veterinary Service.

Faulty of the Lehman Catholic Science Department who assisted the students in preparing for the event include Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke and Science Department Chair Sister Ginny Scherer.

The District Science Fair will be held on March 10, at Edison State Community College. Those who receive superiors at that level will be invited to the State Science Fair at The Ohio State University on May 12.