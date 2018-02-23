Brukner to offer summer day camps

TROY — Summer is a great time to explore at Brukner Nature Center. Each day of BNC’s week-long summer day camps is filled with encounters with live wildlife, adventurous hikes, engaging games and more.

BNC offers two different weeks with half or full-day options available for kids entering grades K-5. Summer camp registration opens March 1. Fees are on a per-week basis. Full day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) costs $125 for BNC members and $150 for non-members. Half-day (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) is $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Payment (cash or check only) is due at time of registration and includes a camp giveaway item.

“Call of the Wild” summer day camp will run June 18-22. Ohio is home to a great variety of plants and animals, each using their unique adaptations to survive within their environment. Dedicated people have made careers studying Ohio’s amazing wildlife to help us learn and discover more about each species so we can better help and protect them. Come explore the lives of these professionals as we become herpetologists studying reptiles and amphibians or ornithologists studying birds, discovering careers thru games, wildlife encounters, and outdoor exploration.

“Wild about Wildlife” summer day camp will run July 9-13. Insects, raptors, and bats, oh my! Come learn about these amazing animals as we get wild about wildlife. Campers will pollinate with the bees, hunt with the hawks, and call with the frogs, as they explore the world through the eyes of Ohio’s awe-inspiring wildlife. Come discover their unique skills and adaptations and how we can use our own skills to help protect the wildlife here in Ohio.

For kids entering grades 6-12, there is a special one-day “Wild about Water” River Float planned on Tuesday, July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. BNC has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because it’s next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution-intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species. Explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property on Calumet Road. Along the way, use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Registration will open on March 1. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

For more information, visit bruknernaturecenter.com or call 698-6493.