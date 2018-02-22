Troy Chamber honors UVMC, Bruns and Winans

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce honored Winans Chocolates and Coffee, Bruns General Contracting and Upper Valley Medical Center as its Businesses of the Year during its 79th-anniversary celebration at the Crystal Room Thursday.

Vice-Chairmans Cale Arnold of Koverman, Dickerson Staley Insurance and Jennifer Honeyman of U.S. Bank honored the three businesses who were nominated for their significant contributions to the Troy community.

Joe Reiser accepted the award in the small business category on behalf of the company and his wife Laurie Winans-Reiser. Reiser shared how the company opened its downtown Troy shop 23 years ago and has since expanded to two more Troy locations at Jay and Mary’s Bookstore and a cafe at Upper Valley Medical Center. Resier shared how the company will open its 19th Ohio location (as well as a location in Coralville, Iowa) in April. Their work with youth non-profit Miami County CISV was also mentioned in its nomination.

“It’s a great honor for the Winans family and the Reiser family,” Reiser said, noting the success of its Troy downtown location helped grow its business over the years.

Clopay Building Products nominated Bruns General Contracting for its efforts in its $14.7 million 200,000 square-foot expansion and remodel of the former Panasonic facility for the garage door manufacturer.

Bruns General Contracting, which employs approximately 70 associates, was honored in the Medium Business Category.

Steve Bruns accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“The only reason I’m standing up here is because of our people. Our people make our company, they make it special and thanks to them we are here — I’m just the conductor,” Bruns said.

The Miami County Recovery Council nominated Upper Valley Medical Center for Large Business of the Year due to its support of local health initiatives in and around the Troy area through its community grant awards.

Becky Rice, CEO and President of Upper Valley Medical Center, accepted the award and recognized the UVMC leadership team and their efforts to provide quality healthcare to the community.

“It brings joy to my heart because we have been the premier health provider in this county for 75-80 years. We have a long, rich history of providing support to the community,” she said. “We thank you so much for trusting us with your healthcare needs and your loved ones healthcare needs and we’ll always be here to serve and it’s very much our honor and pleasure to be able to do that.”

The Chamber also honored the 2017 Troy Strawberry Festival Matt Watkins for his leadership during the annual festival which raises money for local non-profit organizations the first weekend in June each year.

The 2018 Board of Directors Executive Committee includes Kathy Vukovic, Minster Bank; Jennifer Honeyman, U.S. Bank; Cale Arnold, Koverman, Dickerson, Staley Insurance; and Lisa Schelin, MainSource Bank.

For more information about the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.troyohiochamber.com.

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews