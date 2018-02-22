East students perform with All-State choir

CASSTOWN — The following Miami East High School students were accepted by audition for the 2018 OMEA All State Choir: Braden Redick, Gabrielle Lozano and Gavin Horne. The students auditioned last May. They were notified of their acceptance in August. The All State choir consisted of 160 students from Ohio’s High Schools. A total of 16 judges made up the selection committee. The young musicians will perform at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The students rehearsed many hours before performing on Feb. 10 at the 2018 OMEA State Convention for numerous music educators. Students were coached and prepared for the audition by Mr. Omar Lozano and accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano. From left to right, Braden Redick, Gabrielle Lozano and Gavin Horne.

