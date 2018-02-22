Riverside to host S.A.L.T. series

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, has partnered with Darke and Preble County Boards of DD to offer a School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series. S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session called SEA SALT (Students Exploring Adulthood), which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. At SEA SALT, students participate in activities to help them prepare for their transition to adult life.

The next S.A.L.T. session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside, located at 1625 Troy Sidney Rd., Troy. Light refreshments will be provided.

The February topic is “Tying It All Together,” for parents and guardians led by guest speaker Sue Beck from OCALI (Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence). Students will attend the SEA SALT session similar session, titled “Making Connections in My Community,” and will participate in interactive activities, meet other students and learn social skills while having fun.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit the “SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD” Facebook page, or contact Dwayne Hall at (937) 440-3026.

Parents and students ages 14-22 invited